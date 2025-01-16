Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Make Roster Move Before Heat Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Miami Heat (at home).
Before the game, they waived Quincy Olivari.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers will use the open roster spot to sign Trey Jemison.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign former Pelicans center Trey Jemison on a two-way NBA contract and waiving Quincy Olivari, sources tell ESPN. Jemison adds some frontcourt physicality for Lakers. He has averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 41 career NBA games."
Jemison played in 16 games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.
He had averages of 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field.
The 25-year-old has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies over the preious two seasons.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "I think Trey Jemison is a really nice pickup for the Lakers on a two-way deal. He was very solid for the Grizzlies last season, when they were a mess with injuries. Terrific rebounder, good shot blocker, nice touch around the basket. Good flyer, developmental player for Lakers."
As for Olivari, he appeared in two games for the Lakers with averages of 1.5 points per contest.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
Following the Heat, they will remain at home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in Los Angeles.
At home, the Lakers are 12-6 in 18 games.