Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Make Trade With Timberwolves
On Thursday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft (second round) is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire the 36th pick.
Via Charania: "The Lakers are acquiring the No. 36 pick in the NBA draft from Minnesota, sources tell ESPN."
ESPN's Dave McMenamin added more details.
Via McMenamin: "The Lakers have traded from No. 55 to No. 45 and then No. 45 to No. 36, per @ShamsCharania, trading up in order to draft Adou Thiero out of Arkansas"
As for Thiero, he played three seasons of college basketball at Kentucky (two) and Arkansas (one).
He finished this past season with averages of 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 27 games for the Razorbacks.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Adou Thiero is an awesome choice for the Lakers. Logged 45 dunks and had six games with 10+ free throws. Elite athlete who lives in the paint. Needs to improve his jumper but has everything else you'd want in an elite role player."
The Lakers had an excellent regular season where they finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
That said, they lost to the Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Dan Woike of The Athletic: "Thiero's the name that crystalized for the Lakers throughout the day as a target. Per sources, there was interest from Sacramento at No. 42."