Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Not Interested In Former NBA All-Star

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are not interested in Andrew Wiggins.

Ben Stinar

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka looks on as players warm up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka looks on as players warm up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

He finished the year with averages of 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.

This summer, there were a lot of rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers having an interest in Wiggins.

Andrew Wiggins
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the basketball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That said, Dan Woike (via The Zach Lowe Show) reported that the team does not have an interest in the 2022 NBA Champion (h/t HoopsHype).

Woike: "They're not interested in Andrew Wiggins. I think I can put that to bed."

The Lakers have a roster that is led by Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Despite their talented big three, they were unable to get out of the first round (and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games).

Via NBA Retweet: "The Lakers potential lineup next season:

PG: Luka Doncic
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: LeBron James
PF: Rui Hachimura
C: Deandre Ayton

Bench:
• Gabe Vincent
• Dalton Knecht
• Jarred Vanderbelt
• Jake LaRavia
• Adou Thierro
• Trey Jemison"

NBA
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over 11 total seasons.

His career averages are 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 766 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.