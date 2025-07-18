Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Not Interested In Former NBA All-Star
Andrew Wiggins spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, there were a lot of rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers having an interest in Wiggins.
That said, Dan Woike (via The Zach Lowe Show) reported that the team does not have an interest in the 2022 NBA Champion (h/t HoopsHype).
Woike: "They're not interested in Andrew Wiggins. I think I can put that to bed."
The Lakers have a roster that is led by Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
Despite their talented big three, they were unable to get out of the first round (and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games).
Via NBA Retweet: "The Lakers potential lineup next season:
PG: Luka Doncic
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: LeBron James
PF: Rui Hachimura
C: Deandre Ayton
Bench:
• Gabe Vincent
• Dalton Knecht
• Jarred Vanderbelt
• Jake LaRavia
• Adou Thierro
• Trey Jemison"
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over 11 total seasons.
His career averages are 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 766 games.