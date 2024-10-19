Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Release Player After Warriors Game
Colin Castleton is coming off his rookie season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 1.5 points per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field in 18 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers will waive Castleton in order to make room for the addition of Quincy Olivari.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Quincy Olivari to a two-way NBA contract, his agent Darrell Comer told me and @mcten. Incredible story for the Lakers' undrafted rookie out of Xavier who earns roster spot after standout preseason. Lakers are waiving center Colin Castleton."
The Lakers played their final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday evening at the Chase Center.
They lost by a score of 132-74 to finish the preseason with a 2-4 record in six games.
Castleton had four points, five rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time off the bench.
Meanwhile, Olivari finished the loss with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
Olivari wrote on X: "God, thank u so much #41"
The Lakers will now open up the regular season on Tuesday evening when they face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.