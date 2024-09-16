Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Release Talented 3-Point Shooter
Blake Hinson is coming off a strong season of college basketball for Pitt.
He averaged 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
After going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft back in June, Hinson signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers over the offseason.
On Sunday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Lakers will now waive Hinson.
Via Scotto: "Los Angeles Lakers are waiving two-way guard Blake Hinson, sources told @hoopshype. Hinson averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-8 guard’s shooting intrigued teams following the draft. He’s now expected to draw interest in free agency."
The move comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported (on Saturday) that the Lakers are signing Christian Koloko to a contract.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "This move makes room for Christian Koloko. Hinson has serious talent as a shooter, I’m sure someone is going to pick him up"
Hinson played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League.
He averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 34.1% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in eight games (one start).
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).