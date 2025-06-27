Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Basketball Legend's Son
On Thursday night, the 2025 NBA Draft was concluded with the final 30 picks of the second round.
Following the draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have signed Augustas Marciulionis.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Saint Mary's PG Augustas Marčiulionis will agree to an Exhibit 10 deal with the LA Lakers, a source told ESPN.
The two-time WCC player of the year missed the pre-draft process with a foot injury but will be healthy in late July. Son of hall of famer Šarūnas Marčiulionis."
Marciulionis played all four seasons of his college basketball career at St. Marry's.
He finished his final year with averages of 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via @Tim_NBA: "Augustas Marciulionis was a super heavy P&R operator at Saint Mary's.
He shot 41% on spot up 3s and 38% on all catch & shoot 3s.
Yet only shot 26% on pull-up 3s and 25% in ball screens.
The question for him will be if they can get his shooting to translate to his on-ball game."
Marciulionis's father (Sarunas) is a Basketball Hall of Famer.
In addition to an overseas (and Olympic) career, he spent seven seasons in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Seattle SuperSonics and Denver Nuggets.
Via Ballislife.com: "He brought the euro step to the NBA & was a master at getting by defenders with his behind the back move."