Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Ex-Celtics G League Center
Kylor Kelley is coming off a year where he played for the Maine Celtics (G League).
The former Oregon State star averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 69.0% from the field in 29 regular season games (16 starts).
On Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Kelley has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Buha: "The Lakers have signed center Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources told @TheAthletic. Kelley played in the G League on the Maine Celtics last season."
Kelley played two seasons of college basketball at Oregon State and went undrafted in 2020.
He was one of the best rim protectors in the country and had career averages of 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 62 games.
Via NBA G League on April 29: "Kylor Kelley displayed DOMINANT defense all season long for the @MaineCeltics ☘️
The league's leading shot blocker was a force in the paint, averaging 2.9 BPG and 6.4 REB. His rim protection continued throughout the Finals helping Kelley earn NBA G League All-Defense honors!"
While Kelly likely will not make the roster, he will be a good candidate for a two-way (or 10-day) contract at some point.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference (47-35).
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.