Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Former ACC Player Of The Year
RJ Davis had an excellent five-year college career for North Carolina.
He finished this past season with averages of 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in
Despite a productive year, the 23-year-old went undrafted on Thursday night.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis will now sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via McMenamin: "The Lakers signed former UNC guard RJ Davis to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources told ESPN."
Davis (who won the 2024 ACC Player of The Year) finished his career with averages of 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 175 games.
Via @LADEig: "Just a few months ago, RJ Davis scored 26 points (6-6 3PT) on the first night of March Madness 😳
He’s the 3rd all-time leading scorer in ACC history and the 2nd all-time leading scorer at UNC 🔥"
The Lakers have done a good job developing undrafted players, so a guard such as Davis could be an intriguing addition to their organization.
Via @Tim_NBA: "RJ Davis had the 4th highest impact of all NCAA D1 Guards last season (via our LEBRON metric at BBall Index).
3rd highest offensive impact.
He shot 38%, 46%, 40%, 47%, & 38% on catch & shoot 3s in his 5 seasons at Carolina.
Heavy P&R operator. Is short for an NBA player."