Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Former Texas Star
Arthur Kaluma played four seasons of college basketball for Creighton, Kansas State and Texas.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 33 games for the Longhorns.
After going undrafted on Thursday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Kaluma will now sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Texas' Arthur Kaluma has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told ESPN."
Kaluma finished his college career with averages of 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 134 games.
Via Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report (on August 8, 2022): "Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
6-7, 220 CF. Eye test on made 3s more convincing than shooting %s. Physical profile + shot-making potential create 3-n-D upside. Occasional flashes of self-creation but needs to be sharper. Tough downhill but limited OTD against set defense."
If Kaluma plays well at NBA Summer League, he could land another deal from the Lakers (or another team).
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 11): "Scorching shooting from Texas' Arthur Kaluma in the G League Elite Camp star shooting drill. 21/25 (84%) for the 6'7 forward with a 7'1 wingspan."
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.