Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Intriguing Center
Christian Koloko got off to a solid start to his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors in 2023.
He finished his rookie season with averages of 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 58 games (19 starts).
However, the former Arizona star missed all of last season due to a health issue.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Koloko will return to the NBA and sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "The Lakers and seven-foot center Christian Koloko have agreed on a deal, agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports says. Koloko is expected to have an opportunity for a role in Lakers frontcourt after he receives clearance from league’s fitness panel."
Koloko was the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball for the Wildcats.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Christian Koloko is to the Lakers what Kai Jones is to the Clippers
Bigs who will be 24 years old in January that did not play last season attempting comebacks on SoCal teams that currently have 15 guaranteed standard contracts"
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
They have a talented roster led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.