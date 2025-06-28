Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign WNBA Star's Brother
Julian Reese played all four seasons of his college basketball career for Maryland.
He finished his senior year with averages of 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 36 games.
On Friday, he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Maryland Men's Basketball: "Congrats to @Reese10Julian on signing with the Lakers!"
Reese is the brother of WNBA star Angel (who plays for the Chicago Sky).
Via ClutchPoints: "Former Maryland forward Julian Reese has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Lakers for Summer League, per @TerrapinHoops.
Reese is the younger brother of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese 🔥"
Reese played 134 total games for the Terrapins.
He had career averages of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field.
Via Bleacher Report (on March 27): "Angel Reese in the house to support her young brother Julian ❤️
She's from Maryland and spent two seasons there before transferring to LSU 🐢🔥"