Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Signing Defensive Center
Chris Manon played four seasons of college basketball for Cornell and Vanderbilt.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field in 33 games (26 starts) for the Commodores.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Manon (who went undrafted) will now sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign 7-footer Christian Koloko and forward Chris Manon on two-way NBA contracts, sources tell ESPN. Manon, undrafted out of Vanderbilt, played for the Warriors in California and Las Vegas summer leagues. Koloko played 37 games for L.A. last season."
The Lakers need as much center depth as they can get after struggling at the position during the 2024-25 season.
They also added Deandre Ayton earlier this month.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Warriors people loved having Chris Manon this summer. Was just talking with a source that is very high on him but said he has heard Manon's name pop up with other teams after his strong summer. Now, he's on a two-way with the Lakers
Looked like he could have been a hidden gem"
As for Koloko, he appeared in 37 games for the Lakers last season.
The 25-year-old had averages of 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field.
He was initially the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Arizona) by the Toronto Raptors.