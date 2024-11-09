Los Angeles Lakers Reveal Concerning Injury Updates On 2 Players
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 116-106.
They are now 5-4 in their first nine games of the new season.
However, the team continues to play without veteran forwards Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation: "JJ Redick says there’s still no update on Jarred Vanderbilt or Christian Wood."
Giving no update is an update that the players will remain out indefinitely.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood without timetable for return, per coach Redick."
Vanderbilt is coming off a season where he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 29 games.
Wood finished last season with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@_zaiire_: "Trade them both please 🙏🏿"
@PlayoffLucro: "Time for the fashion duo to hit the trade block"
@jason23lake: "Is it not crazy that vando has had a foot injury and he been out since February."
@BrycelynL: "Getting to the point where they need to start be included in trade talks"
The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors in California.
Last season, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).