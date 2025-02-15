Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Reveals Advice From D'Angelo Russell

Dalton Knecht spoke about advice he got from D'Angelo Russell.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) smiles during a time out in the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) smiles during a time out in the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Dalton Knecht is currently in the middle of his first NBA season.

The rookie forward is averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Feb 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team C forward Dalton Knecht (4) of the Los Angeles Lakers goes for the basket during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Friday, Knecht revealed who gave him the best advice in the NBA (h/t LoJo Media).

Knecht: "I would say D-Lo. He gave me the best advice. Right after a game, just move on. Don’t care about how you did just move on because you got the next game coming towards you. At the end of the day, no matter how high or how low that game was, you gotta move on and be ready to play the next one and get better."

Russell had been with the Lakers for part of three seasons before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year.

The 2019 NBA All-Star is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.

Feb 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles as Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) defends during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knecht was the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.

He is coming off an incredible year of college basketball where he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.

Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dunks for the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the fifth seed with a 32-20 record.

They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

