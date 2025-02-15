Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Reveals Advice From D'Angelo Russell
Dalton Knecht is currently in the middle of his first NBA season.
The rookie forward is averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 49 games.
On Friday, Knecht revealed who gave him the best advice in the NBA (h/t LoJo Media).
Knecht: "I would say D-Lo. He gave me the best advice. Right after a game, just move on. Don’t care about how you did just move on because you got the next game coming towards you. At the end of the day, no matter how high or how low that game was, you gotta move on and be ready to play the next one and get better."
Russell had been with the Lakers for part of three seasons before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year.
The 2019 NBA All-Star is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Knecht was the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He is coming off an incredible year of college basketball where he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The Lakers are the fifth seed with a 32-20 record.
They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.