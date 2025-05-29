Los Angeles Lakers Send Heartfelt Message To Jerry West
Jerry West is one of the best NBA players of all time.
Last year, the Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 86.
On Wednesday, West would have turned 87.
One person who wished him a happy birthday was the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via The Lakers: "Remembering the legendary Jerry West on his birthday 💜"
West spent all 14 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers.
His career averages were 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field in 932 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "HBD Mr. Clutch aka The Logo!
The late, great Jerry West is the only player to ever win NBA Finals MVP on a losing team. He's also 1 of 7 players with scoring & assist titles. Of those 7, he & LeBron are the only ones to make an All-Defensive 1st team."
West also spent three seasons as a head coach for the Lakers.
He then transitioned into a very successful executive career with the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies (and others).
Via Bleacher Report: "Basketball icon.
Champ
Finals MVP
14x All-Star (every year)
9 Finals
Highest series PPG (46.3)
Scoring title
Assist title
12x All-NBA
5x All-Defense
2x Exec of the Year
8 rings as exec
Helped build Warriors dynasty"
West also had an incredible college career at West Virginia.
Via NCAA March Madness:
"2x First Team All-American
1959 Final Four MOP
2x SoCon Player of the Year
No. 44 retired by West Virginia
2006 College Basketball HOF Inductee
A true pioneer of the game."