Los Angeles Lakers Sign 3-Year NBA Player After Warriors Game
Jordan Goodwin is coming off a season where he played 57 games for the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
He averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range.
On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Goodwin will sign a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin has played for G League South Bay after going to training camp with the Lakers."
Goodwin has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 121 games.
The 26-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field 30.1% from the three-point range in 14 regular season games for South Bay.
The Lakers are coming off a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors (at home) on Thursday.
They improved to 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 8-2 (and they have won four straight).
Following the Warriors, they will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles.