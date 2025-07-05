Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Duke Star For NBA Summer League
DJ Steward has spent the last four seasons playing in the G League.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 29 games (26 starts).
Recently, it was announced that Steward will be with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "The Lakers have released their Summer League roster and schedule"
Steward played one season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
He finished that year with productive averages of 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Duke Men's Basketball (on February 17, 2021): "Have a night, DJ Steward
16 pts (7-12 FG)
6 rebs
3 assts
2 stls"
Last season, the 23-year-old played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League.
Via Bleacher Report (on July 19, 2024): "DJ Steward SL Game vs. Hawks
37 PTS
7 AST
3 REB
Scored 13 PTS in 4Q
Scored game-winner in OT"
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a season where they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
They will play their first NBA Summer League game on Saturday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors.