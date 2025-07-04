Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick For Summer League

Darius Bazley is a STAR! ⭐️



The former NBA first rounder averaged 19.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.1 BPG during his split season with the @slcstars and @blue_coats. Bazley’s dominance earned him selections to the All-G League Second Team and All-Defensive Team. pic.twitter.com/z6eiRAXR7t