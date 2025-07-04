Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick For Summer League
Darius Bazley most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished that year with averages of 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field in nine games.
This week, it was announced that Bazley will be with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Former Utah 1st round pick Darius Bazley practicing with the Lakers summer league group Wednesday"
Bazley was the 23rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has spent five seasons in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 237 games.
Bazley has also played well during his time in the G League.
How he does in Summer League could lead to getting signed by an NBA team.
Via NBA G League (on April 24, 2024): "Darius Bazley is a STAR! ⭐️
The former NBA first rounder averaged 19.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.1 BPG during his split season with the @slcstars and @blue_coats . Bazley’s dominance earned him selections to the All-G League Second Team and All-Defensive Team."
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Despite their strong regular season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).