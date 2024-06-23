Los Angeles Lakers Star Austin Reaves Reveals JJ Redick Texted Him
Last month, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons at the helm.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers have now hired 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick to be their new coach.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience."
On Saturday, Austin Reaves was asked about the new hire (h/t Cierra Clark of THV11).
Reaves: "I've gotten to know JJ a little bit, going on his podcast during the middle of the year. He's a basketball genius, I think as everybody knows. I think he's going to make a good coach and I can't wait to get to work with him. He actually texted me yesterday and wanted to get on a call. I can't wait to put our brains together and go have a good year."
Reaves is coming off another productive season where he averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He is entering his fourth season in the NBA (all with the Lakers).
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).