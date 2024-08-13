Lakers Star D'Angelo Russell Sparks Intriguing Social Media Conversation
D'Angelo Russell is one of the most talented guards in the NBA.
He has a unique ability to be a point guard while also being effective off the ball in catch-and-shoot situations.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star sent out a post to X with an intriguing question.
Russell's post had over 2,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in three hours.
Russell wrote: "Great conversation if you ask me, who’s effective from off the dribble and C&S. Chef, myself, CJ , Dame. (Insert slander here)👇🏾."
Hundreds of fans have already responded to Russell's post.
@Rome_Beast wrote: "i think cj & dame are two of the absolute best off the dribble
i think ur better than both as a catch and shoot guy off the ball which showed this year when u got to play next to other creators (bron reaves)
but i think steph is just the most elite at both facets of shooting"
@YoungReela responded: "Mmmmm Dame off the dribble is underrated. At the prime of his powers, the 3 Level Scoring was insane. He could get to anywhere with either hand. You get pretty hot off catch and shoot. CJ I love him but he don’t belong here. Steph is Steph with no elaboration needed LMAO"
@TJmiranda wrote: "D’Angelo Russell
Last season (2023-24)
C&S - 43% on 4.1 attempts per game
(Matched only by Grayson Allen, PG, Steph, Sam Merrill, and Gary Trent Jr)
Pull-up - 39.1% on 2.8 attempts per game
(Matched only by CJ, Jamal Murray, and Kyrie)"
Russell is coming off a year where he averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.