Lakers Star D'Angelo Russell Sparks Intriguing Social Media Conversation

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell sent out an intriguing post.

Ben Stinar

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
D'Angelo Russell is one of the most talented guards in the NBA.

He has a unique ability to be a point guard while also being effective off the ball in catch-and-shoot situations.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star sent out a post to X with an intriguing question.

Russell's post had over 2,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in three hours.

Russell wrote: "Great conversation if you ask me, who’s effective from off the dribble and C&S. Chef, myself, CJ , Dame. (Insert slander here)👇🏾."

Hundreds of fans have already responded to Russell's post.

@Rome_Beast wrote: "i think cj & dame are two of the absolute best off the dribble

i think ur better than both as a catch and shoot guy off the ball which showed this year when u got to play next to other creators (bron reaves)

but i think steph is just the most elite at both facets of shooting"

@YoungReela responded: "Mmmmm Dame off the dribble is underrated. At the prime of his powers, the 3 Level Scoring was insane. He could get to anywhere with either hand. You get pretty hot off catch and shoot. CJ I love him but he don’t belong here. Steph is Steph with no elaboration needed LMAO"

@TJmiranda wrote: "D’Angelo Russell

Last season (2023-24)

C&S - 43% on 4.1 attempts per game

(Matched only by Grayson Allen, PG, Steph, Sam Merrill, and Gary Trent Jr)

Pull-up - 39.1% on 2.8 attempts per game

(Matched only by CJ, Jamal Murray, and Kyrie)"

Russell is coming off a year where he averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.

