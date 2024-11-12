Los Angeles Lakers Star Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
However, one of their best players was unable to practice on Tuesday.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers say D’Angelo Russell (illness) did not participate in practice today."
Russell is averaging 12.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Lakers are 6-4 in their first ten games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-103.
Russell finished the victory with 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Following Memphis, the Lakers will resume action on Friday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 7-4 in their first 11 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 134-89.
Following Los Angeles, the Grizzlies will visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday in San Francisco.
Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
The 2019 NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves over ten seasons.