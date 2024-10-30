Los Angeles Lakers Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as 2019 NBA All-Star D'Angelo Russell is on the injury report.
Russell is averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (back) questionable for Wednesday."
The Lakers enter the evening with a 3-1 record in their first four games.
They most recently lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 109-105 on Monday in Arizona.
Russell finished the loss with 14 points, one rebound and eight assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
He is in his second stint with the Lakers and helped the franchise reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.
In addition to the Lakers, Russell has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Cavs, they are a perfect 4-0 to start the new season.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.