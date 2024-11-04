Los Angeles Lakers Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Pistons Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is on the injury report.
Russell is averaging 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (foot) questionable for Monday."
The Lakers enter the evening with a 4-2 record in their first six games.
They most recently defeated the Toronto Raptors by a score of 131-125 in Canada.
Russell finished his night with 19 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Lakers will conclude their road trip when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
They will then return home to host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening in Los Angeles.
Last season, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they have looked good under new head coach JJ Redick.
As for the Pistons, they have gotten off to a slow start to the new season with a 2-5 record in their first seven games.
After the Lakers, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.