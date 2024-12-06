Los Angeles Lakers Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Hawks Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, the Lakers could be without LeBron James, who is on the injury report listed as questionable.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) questionable for Friday."
James has played in all 22 games this season.
The four-time MVP is averaging 22.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range.
The Lakers have had a tough showing in each of their previous two games.
They most recently lost to the Heat (in Miami) by a score of 134-93.
James finished with 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Skip Bayless wrote on Thursday: "Wait, LeBron is questionable for tomorrow night's game at Atlanta with a sore foot??? He chose to play the first 3 1/2 minutes of last night's 4th quarter with the Lakers down 33 to start the 4th and down 36 when he finally took himself out with 8:44 left. Huh???"
Following the Hawks, the Lakers will have concluded their four-game road trip (they are currently 1-2).
They will return to Los Angeles and host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
The Lakers have gone 12-10 to start the 2024-25 season.
After losing two straight games, they are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference.