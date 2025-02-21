Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Cryptic Comment After 40-Point Performance
On Thursday evening, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).
James had been questionable for the second night of a back-to-back, but he played and finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field.
Via The NBA: "Tonight, LeBron James became the FIRST player in NBA history to have multiple 40+ PT games at 40+ years old!
Michael Jordan is the only other player to have a 40-PT game at 40, with 1."
The Lakers did not get into Portland until early Thursday morning.
After the game, James made an intriguing comment (h/t Spectrum SportsNet, FreeDawkins).
James: "When I did sleep, I slept a lot. I think I fell asleep probably about like four. Slept all the way till about noon. Woke up got some rehab and treatment... Then I slept till about 4:30... I have some methods on how I'm able to go to sleep... That's not for everybody."
James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 50 games.
With the win, the Lakers are now 33-21 in 54 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
On Saturday night, the Lakers will resume action when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
