Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
LeBron James will turn 40 in December, but he still remains among the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.
The four-time NBA Champion has over 159 million followers on Instagram and nearly 53 million on X.
This week, James made a post to Instagram with six photos from a recent workout.
There were over 1.8 million likes and nearly 15,000 comments on his post in less than 24 hours.
James captioned his post: "👑"
In the photos, James could be seen wearing Team USA Basketball shorts.
James will be part of the 2024 Olympic Team competing in Paris this summer.
Via ClutchPoints on April 17: "Meet your OFFICIAL 2024 Team USA roster 🤯
🔸LeBron James 🔸Kevin Durant 🔸Steph Curry 🔸Joel Embiid 🔸Anthony Davis 🔸Kawhi Leonard 🔸Jayson Tatum 🔸Anthony Edwards 🔸Tyrese Haliburton 🔸Jrue Holiday 🔸Devin Booker 🔸Bam Adebayo
Is there any team in the world that can beat this squad? 🤔"
James has already appeared in three Olympics (2004, 2008 and 2012).
He won Gold Medals in 2008 and 2012.
The 20-time NBA All-Star is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
However, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).