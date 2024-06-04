Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral

Meet your OFFICIAL 2024 Team USA roster 🤯



🔸LeBron James

🔸Kevin Durant

🔸Steph Curry

🔸Joel Embiid

🔸Anthony Davis

🔸Kawhi Leonard

🔸Jayson Tatum

🔸Anthony Edwards

🔸Tyrese Haliburton

🔸Jrue Holiday

🔸Devin Booker

🔸Bam Adebayo



