Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Viral Instagram Post
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He will now get a chance to play with his father (LeBron).
On Wednesday, LeBron made a post to Instagram with the first photos of Bronny (in a Lakers uniform).
There were over 1.2 millions likes and 8,000 comments on his post in less than 10 hours.
Bronny played one season of college basketball for USC.
He finished the year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Coming out of high school, Bronny was a McDonald's All-American and ranked (by ESPN) as the 20th-best player in the class of 2023.
In addition to taking photos, Bronny also met with the media (for the first time as a Laker) on Tuesday.
Reporter: "How much more pressure is on you? Playing on a team with your father. And how are you going to handle that pressure?"
James: "It's for sure an amplified amount of pressure. I've already seen it. Media and stuff on the internet and stuff. Talking about how I might not deserve an opportunity, I've been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life, so it's nothing different. It's more amplified for sure, but I can get through it."
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
At 39, LeBron was still among the best players in the NBA.
He finished the season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.