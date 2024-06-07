Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Viral Post On X Before NBA Finals

LeBron James sent out a post on X before the NBA Finals.

Oct 2, 2023; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.

Doris Burke will make history during the broadcast on ABC.

Via NBA On ESPN: "Doris Burke will become the first woman to serve as a TV game analyst for any major men's professional championship event."

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a post on X with his reaction to the post.

His post had over 4,000 likes and 250,000 impressions in less than 15 minutes.

James wrote: "Important moment for our sport tonight. Love and respect to DB and everything she does to elevate all of us! You’re a 🐐! 🙏🏾🤎🫡"

The series should be an entertaining one, as the Mavs and Celtics are two teams loaded with star power.

In addition, one of either Luka Doncic or Jayson Tatum will win their first NBA Championship.

Jan 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18), and they defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers to reach the Finals.

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) guards in the third quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA at 39.

However, the Lakers (who were the seventh seed) lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).

James has won four NBA Championships since being drafted in 2003.

