Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story For Anthony Davis

LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story.

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers made their blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks official.

After five and a half seasons with the Lakers, Anthony Davis is headed to the Dallas Mavericks.

Rob Pelinka (via Lakers.com): "We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD's six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star."

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis stands for the anthem before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LeBron James made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for Davis.

James wrote: "Love you my dog!! Go crazy over there!

Woe 4L! See you soon"

LeBron IG Story / Feb 2

The Lakers traded for Davis (via the New Orleans Pelicans) before the 2019-20 season.

He helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship (and reach the Western Conference finals twice).

The 10-time NBA All-Star finishes his Lakers tenure with averages of 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 312 games.

Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.

He has spent 13 years in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers (and now Dallas Mavericks).

Via Legion Hoops: "FULL TRADE DETAILS:

Lakers receive:
Luka Doncic,
Maxi Kleber,
Markieff Morris

Mavericks receive:
Anthony Davis,
Max Christie,
2029 LAL 1st-round pick

Jazz:
Jalen Hood-Schifino,
2025 Clippers 2nd,
2025 Mavericks 2nd

Most shocking trade in NBA history."

The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

