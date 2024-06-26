Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Viral IG Post
On Wednesday evening, the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place.
Bronny James (son of LeBron) will be among the most talked about prospects.
He played one season of college basketball for the USC Trojans and finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Before the draft, LeBron made a post to Instagram with photos from a recent workout with his two sons.
There were over 780,000 likes and 7,000 comments on his post in less than three hours.
James captioned his post: "Not a feeling in the fkn world better than being around raising my boys to MEN! Pops over here getting emotional as hell just thinking about yall journey so far! Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life’s trials and tribulations! 🫡🤎🤴🏾🤴🏾"
LeBron is coming off his 21st season in the NBA, and he still remains among the best 15 players in the league.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
James can become a free agent this summer (if he opts out of his contract).