Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post About Jaylen Brown
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Celtics won by a score of 105-102 and they are now headed to the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/22 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he was named as the MVP of the series.
Via The Boston Celtics: "The second time a Celtic has won the Larry Bird ECF MVP ☘️🏆"
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out a message to Brown on X that had 12,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than one hour.
James wrote: "🫡 @FCHWPO!!! Keep going Young 👑! RESPECT!"
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA and has been to the Eastern Conference finals six times (and the NBA Finals twice).
He finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18) and beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to Indiana).
They will now face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas.