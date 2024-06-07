Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post About Larry Bird
Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in NBA history and spent his entire 13-year career with the Boston Celtics.
Recently, ThrowbackHoops posted a video of highlights from a game in 1985 when Bird exploded for 60 points against the Atlanta Hawks.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "Larry Bird dropped 60 PTS on the Hawks! (1985)
60 PTS
7 REB
61% FG (22/36)
94% FT (15/16)"
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the clip and his post had over 14,000 likes and 1.5 million impressions in less than 13 hours.
James wrote: "Man just look at the Hawks bench from the 1:30 mark and on! Larry Legend was SOOOOOOOOO DAMN NICE! One of them 🐐’s"
Bird is considered to be one of the best 25 players ever and he won three MVP Awards.
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games
He also appeared in 164 NBA playoff games.
Bird retired after the 1992 season.
As for James, he is coming off his 21st season in the NBA (and his sixth with the Los Angeles Lakers) where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
At 39, he is still among the 15 best players in the league.