Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post On X About Shohei Ohtani
On Thursday evening, the sports world took notice of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani making sensational MLB history.
Via Bleacher Report: "SHOHEI OHTANI MAKES HISTORY
1ST PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY WITH 50 HR/50 SB IN A SEASON"
In addition to his historic night, Ohtani also had a remarkable stat line.
Via The MLB: "6-FOR-6
THREE HOME RUNS
10 RUNS BATTED IN
SHOHEI OHTANI HAVE MERCY"
Ohtani was trending on social media and one person who sent out a post was four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.
His post had over 62,000 likes and 4.6 million impressions in two hours.
James: "THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!! WOWZERS 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
Considering Ohtani and James are the two biggest stars in Los Angeles sports right now, Lakers and Dodgers fans will likely love seeing the social media reaction.
The Dodgers also clinched a spot in the 2024 MLB playoffs with their 20-4 victory over the Miami Marlins.
This will be the first time that Ohtani heads to the postseason, as he had spent the prior six seasons playing for the Los Angeles Angels.
Via Bleacher Report: "Shohei Ohtani is headed to the playoffs for the 1st time in his career 👏
Playoff Ohtani will be SPECIAL."
As for James, he is entering his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
He finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.