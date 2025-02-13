Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Doncic Reacts To Failed Hornets Trade
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City) by a score of 131-119.
Luka Doncic finished his second game with the Lakers with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field in 23 minutes.
After the loss, the five-time NBA All-Star was asked about the team's trade with the Charlotte Hornets that was rescinded.
Doncic: "It's obviously different... I didn't expect it. Probbly other people didn't expect it... It's a weird week, but at the end of the day, this is our team, this is the team we have and we're gonna show we can do everything."
Dalton Knecht played his first game with the Lakers (following the failed trade).
He finished with ten points and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks on February 8: "The trade was conditional on Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht reporting and passing a physical.
Because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended.
Williams goes back to Charlotte
Knecht/Cam Reddish to LAL
The draft conditions: 2030 swap and 2031 unprotected first are voided."
The Lakers dropped to 32-20 in 52 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.