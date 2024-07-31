Los Angeles Lakers Star Makes Bold Statement About Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is coming off a stellar rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs.
The 2023 first-overall pick had a lot of hype come into the league, and he has done an excellent job of living up to all of the high expectations.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell was on Theo Pinson's podcast (Run Your Race) and made a bold statement about Wembanyama (h/t Legion Hoops).
Russell: "He should have been Rookie of The Year, Defensive Player, Most Improved, All-NBA, MVP. For real, he's gonna do some s**t."
Russell is one of the best point guards in the NBA and made the All-Star Game in 2019.
Therefore, Wembanyama is getting a lot of a high praise from someone who has played with (and against) some of the greatest players of all time.
For reference, Russell has been teammates with Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James and Anthony Davis over his nine seasons in the league.
Wembanyama won the 2024 Rookie of The Year and finished the season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via NBA Communications on May 6: "Victor Wembanyama is the first player from France to win the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He is also the third player to earn the honor with the Spurs, joining David Robinson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98).
Wembanyama led all rookies in points, rebounds and blocks per game. He is the second rookie to lead all NBA players in blocks per game in a season, joining Manute Bol (1985-86).
Wembanyama became the first player to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in fewer than 30 minutes per game in a season. He is also the first player to have at least 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 three-pointers made in a season."