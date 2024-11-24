Los Angeles Lakers Star Reportedly Doesn't Speak To Media After Nuggets Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 127-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets (at home).
LeBron James had a tough showing, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
He also had six turnovers.
James is typically very good with the media after a win (or a loss).
However, the four-time NBA Champion reportedly didn't speak to reporters after Saturday's loss.
Via Lakers Daily: "LeBron James declined to speak to the media tonight."
It's unclear if James declined or simply left the arena before reporters were in the locker room.
At the very least, there has been no postgame interview released of James.
This comes just three days after James said that he is taking a break from social media.
James wrote (via X) on November 20: "And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑"
James is averaging 23.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Lakers have dropped to 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
The Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they travel to Arizona for a showdown with the Phoenix Suns.