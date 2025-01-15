Los Angeles Lakers Star Reportedly Doesn't Speak To Reporters After Spurs Game
On Monday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
The Lakers lost by a score of 126-102.
James finished the loss with 18 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/11 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
James is typically made available to the media after games, but he reportedly did not speak to reporters after Monday's loss to San Antonio.
Via Lakers Daily: "LeBron did not speak to the media tonight."
The reason for James not speaking is unclear, and many fans reacted to the news.
@magno_jez12: "They got embarassed in front of the Lakers greats."
@Laker4lyfe824: "I love LeBron, but I just don’t want to hear from him tonight anyway. 7 freakin turnovers, really LeBron?"
@Ralph_MasonJr: "And I dont blame him
Lets give these guys some grace"
James is averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 20-17 in 37 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Spurs, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat.
At home, they are 12-6 in the 18 games they have played in Los Angeles.