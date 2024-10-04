Los Angeles Lakers Star Ruled Out For First Preseason Game Against Timberwolves
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their first preseason game when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
For the game, the Lakers will be without their best player, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been ruled out.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James will be held out of the Lakers’ first preseason game Friday vs MIN, sources told ESPN. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Thursday that LeBron and Anthony Davis would both play at some point this weekend. LAL plays again in Palm Springs on Sunday vs PHX"
At 39 (and going into his 22nd season), it's not a surprise that the Lakers would want to limit James in the preseason.
Despite his age, he is coming off another strong year where he made his 20th NBA All-Star Games.
James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Without James in the lineup, there will be a lot of minutes for other players on the roster.
They have an intriguing team that should have them in contention for a top-eight seed.
Last season, the Lakers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The Lakers will play six preseason games before they begin the regular season on October 22 when they host Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Minnesota is coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.