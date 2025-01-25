Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Starter Could Miss Warriors Game

Rui Hachimura is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) and guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) and guard Max Christie (10) forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) look on from the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) and guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) and guard Max Christie (10) forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) look on from the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as starting forward Rui Hachimura is on the injury report.

Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 37 games.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Rui Hachimura has been downgraded to questionable tonight in GSW because of left calf soreness, per the Lakers."

The Lakers most recently beat the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 116-97.

Hachimura finished the win with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

With their win over Boston, the Lakers improved to 24-18 in 41 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and have won two straight).

Following their showdown with Golden State, the Lakers will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in North Carolina.

NBA Lakers
Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hachimura was the ninth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.

He is in his sixth season (and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards).

Via X User @Klutch_23: "Rui Hachimura is out tonight which opens the door for DFS to start.

All it takes is one game to lead to a chain reaction, and this might be the game where DFS becomes the full time starter."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.