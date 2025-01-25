Los Angeles Lakers Starter Could Miss Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as starting forward Rui Hachimura is on the injury report.
Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Rui Hachimura has been downgraded to questionable tonight in GSW because of left calf soreness, per the Lakers."
The Lakers most recently beat the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 116-97.
Hachimura finished the win with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
With their win over Boston, the Lakers improved to 24-18 in 41 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and have won two straight).
Following their showdown with Golden State, the Lakers will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in North Carolina.
Hachimura was the ninth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
He is in his sixth season (and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards).
Via X User @Klutch_23: "Rui Hachimura is out tonight which opens the door for DFS to start.
All it takes is one game to lead to a chain reaction, and this might be the game where DFS becomes the full time starter."