Los Angeles Lakers Trade Target Would Reportedly Cost Two 1st-Round Picks
Jerami Grant is coming off his second season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Syracuse star finished the year with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games.
That said, the Trail Blazers were among the worst teams in the NBA finishing as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Grant is an ideal trade candidate since he could likely net Portland significant assets in a deal.
One team who would make sense is the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha (via Buha's Block) reported what the asking price is for Grant (h/t HoopsHype).
Buha: "I've reported and others have reported, Portland's been wanting two first-round picks for Jerami Grant and that is a steep price for the Lakers."
Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (21 starts).
The Lakers finished this past year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.