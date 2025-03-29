UPDATE: Los Angeles Lakers Updated Injury Report Against Grizzlies
UPDATE: Austin Reaves is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies (in Tennessee).
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber, while Austin Reaves is listed as probable.
Reaves should be available since he is probable.
The former Oklahoma star comes into the night with averages of 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Lakers are coming off a 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Reaves finished the loss with 30 points, one rebound, three assists and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via LakeShowYo: "AUSTIN REAVES LAST 10 GAMES 🤯🔥
25.9 PTS 6.3 AST 5.3 RPG 50.8 FG%"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
They have won four out of their last ten.
Following the Grizzlies, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday night when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
As for Memphis, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Grizzlies will remain in Memphis to host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
In December, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies by a score of 116-110 (at home).