Los Angeles Lakers Updated Injury Report Against Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off (in Oklahoma).
For the game, the Lakers have updated their injury report.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "Luka Dončić (right groin strain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion), LeBron James (left groin strain), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) have been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City."
Rui Hachimura, Bronny James and Maxi Kleber have been ruled out.
The Lakers beat the Thunder by a score of 126-99 (also in Oklahoma) on Sunday.
Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James combined to score 69 points.
Via Bleacher Report: "Lakers DOMINATE Thunder on the road 126-99
Luka: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
Reaves: 20 PTS, 4 3PM
Bron: 19 PTS, 7 AST"
The Lakers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-30 record in 78 games.
They have won two in a row (and five out of their last ten).
Following the Thunder, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here’s what Lakers fans are rooting for tonight:
Lakers win over Thunder
Grizzlies lose to Hornets
Wolves lose to Bucks
Warriors lose to Suns
Clippers lose to Spurs"
On the other side, the Thunder have had an outstanding regular season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 64-14 record in 78 games.