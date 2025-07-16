Los Angeles Lakers Urged To Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran
Josh Okogie has been a solid NBA role player over seven seasons in the league.
On Tuesday, the former Georgia Tech star was waived by the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer: "#Hornets have waived Josh Okogie, league sources told The Observer. His $7.7 million salary for next season would have been guaranteed today after sides agreed to push back original date."
Many people have now urged the Los Angeles Lakers to sign Okogie.
Jake Weinbach: "Josh Okogie would be a logical free agent target for the Lakers.
Okogie was recently waived by the Hornets after his $7.7M salary was non-guaranteed while the Lakers would value the addition of a versatile, defensive-minded wing to fill out the edge of the roster this offseason."
Okogie was the 20th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has played seven total seasons for the Suns, Timberwolves and Hornets.
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 416 games.