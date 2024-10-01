Ludacris Reacts To NBA Star Chris Paul's Instagram Post
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer is going into his 20th season in the NBA (and first playing for the San Antonio Spurs).
He finished last year with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the team held media day, and Paul was seen for the first time in a Spurs jersey.
After the day, Paul made a post to Instagram that had over 175,000 likes and 1,800 comments in six hours.
Paul captioned his post: "YEAR 20!! God is so GOOD!!! LETS GET IT #CantGiveUpNow"
One person who left a comment was Ludacris.
His comment had over 200 likes.
Ludacris wrote: "👑"
In addition to Ludacris, Andrew Wiggins, Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young, Deron Williams, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Rudy Gay, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, DeMar DeRozan, Mike Biddy and Luol Deng were among the NBA players to like Paul's post.
Many fans are excited to watch Paul play with 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
Paul is known for being able to get the most out of his centers.
He has done an excellent job with players such as Tyson Chandler, Blake Griffin, David West, DeAndre Jordan, Deandre Ayton and Steven Adams.
The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.