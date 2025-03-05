Luka Doncic's Absurd Highlight Goes Viral In Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
Luka Doncic had 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 6/12 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
He also had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "HEADS UP DEFENSE FROM LUKA DONČIĆ
Rejects the triple then throws it off the defender out of bounds!!!"
Doncic came into the night with averages of 22.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in his first eight games with the Lakers.
Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic in the first half:
20 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
Joins LeBron James as the only Lakers to reach these numbers in a half in the play-by-play era."
The Lakers have also been one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.
Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 8-2 (and they've won six in a row).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Luka Doncic is cooking. He's hit three straight 3s and already has 15 pts with more than three minutes remaining in the 1st Q. LAL is up 28-17 and there are "Lu-ka! Lu-ka! Lu-ka!" chants coming from the crowd."
Following the Pelicans, the Lakers will host the New York Knicks on Thursday.