Luka Doncic's Absurd No-Look Pass Went Viral In Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The Mavs won by a score of 120-114 to improve to 3-1 in their first four games of the new season.
Luka Doncic finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 10/27 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He made the dagger with 64 seconds left on the clock to give the Mavs an eight-point advantage.
Via The NBA: "Step-back from RANGE with a defender in his face... just ridiculous."
The All-Star forward also made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Eyes in the back of his head... LUKA MAGIC on TNT 💫"
Doncic is now averaging 26.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 26.8% from the three-point range in four games.
He is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Mavs).
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Houston Rockets in Dallas, Texas.
As for the Timberwolves, they dropped to 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
Following Dallas, they will remain at home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Last season, the Timberwolves lost to the Mavs in the Western Conference finals.