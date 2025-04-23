Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's Absurd No-Look Pass Went Viral In Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic made an incredible pass during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass as defends by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass as defends by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.

He also made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Bleacher Report: "THIS LUKA NO-LOOK PASS 🤯"

Many NBA fans reacted to the pass on social media.

@CookedByPayne: "If this was Haliburton they wouldn’t call it a no-look pass"

@d10_sophia: "we really got this demon in his prime omg we are so blessed😭"

@ky_bstone5: "This was so beautiful Luka"

@JohnGatta: "Bro was destined to be in LA, he loves playing 2 da crowd, yeah good looks Dallas, yall ain’t appreciate boy"

NBA
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) posts up against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

@EbagNews_: "Lakers looking good, people overreacted after game one"

@braden_ramsey: "We really use the term "no-look pass" way too loosely these days. Goodness gracious"

@jbondwagon: "It’s wild that he already posed even before DFS shot the ball. Luka is a magician fr"

The Lakers have played well after losing Game 1 by a score of 117-95.

If they are able to get the win on Tuesday, the two teams will head to Minnesota on Friday night tied up at 1-1.

Luka Doncic
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.