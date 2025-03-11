Luka Doncic's Absurd Pass Goes Viral In Lakers-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Luka Doncic had nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 4/14 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
He also made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "@lukadoncic launches an INSANE fullcourt assist to @daltonknecht 😳 LAL-BKN NBA League Pass"
Many fans left comments on the highlight.
@gonzalezk15: "Even without LeBron they still get this play to go all the time 😂"
@jack_taleah: "The refs got some kinda vendetta against Luka and the lakers recently"
@lkthugger: "Luka and Bron the best duo itl currently"
@z.beatty0408: "Luka just is not 100 percent his jumpshot has been mostly bad with the lakers the calf is still a problem and I hope it don't cost them"
Doncic came into play with averages of 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in his first 11 games with the Lakers.
They have also gone 8-3 in that span.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Halftime: Nets 48, Lakers 47
LA was outscored 32-19 in the second. Jordan Goodwin (14 points) and Gabe Vincent (13 points) are their leading scorers. Luka has 9/9/6. AR has 2/3/4. Brooklyn is dominating LA at the FT line (8-16 vs. 2-2). Both teams are shooting under 40%."