Luka Doncic's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Spurs-Mavs Game
UPDATE: The Mavs won by a score of 120-109.
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the San Antonio Spurs (at home) for their first game of the regular season.
Luka Doncic had 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/20 from the field in his first 29 minutes.
One of Doncic's passes went viral on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "LUKA WILD NO-LOOK ASSIST OVER WEMBY 😮💨"
Many fans reacted to Doncic's pass.
@JdParker12: "Best player on the planet"
@JDCowboys2: "Best passer in the NBA"
@CherryRanger47: "The things he can do on the court. Crazy"
@J0ZlF: "The one thing I’ll give Luka over Harden is Harden doesn’t do flashy insane passes like this lol crazy pass"
@bykelseyy: "good health and that mvp coming home garra"
@CheSaid_: "Assist of the year in game 1 is crazy, Luka Magic fr"
Doncic finished last season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He led the Mavs to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They then reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Following the Spurs, the Mavs will play their second game of the season on Saturday evening when they visit Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
After last year, the Mavs are expected to be among the best teams in the NBA (and they added Klay Thompson over the offseason).