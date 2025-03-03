Luka Doncic's Absurd Shot Over James Harden Went Viral In Clippers-Lakers Game
On Sunday night, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers played the LA Clippers (at home).
The Lakers won by a score of 108-102.
During the second half, Doncic made a tough shot over 2018 MVP James Harden that got a lot of views on social media (via @LADEig).
Doncic finished the win with 29 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the highlight on social media.
@BoomstickMafia: "How did he make that? Huka Doncic magic."
@Willythedobe: "Harden couldn’t play defense to begin with"
@Reuelle_B: "Luka and Bron are a cheat code. You can tell in their aura how teams will fear them come playoffs time. Good luck with those two lmao"
With the win, the Lakers improved to 38-21 in 59 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
At home, the Lakers are an outstanding 23-7 in 30 games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers beat the Clippers for the 2nd time in three days, 108-102, to win for the 16th time in their last 19 games. At 38-21, LAL moved past DEN for No. 2 in the Western Conference standings."
Harden finished the loss with 13 points, two rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 4/14 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Clippers dropped to 32-28 in 60 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.